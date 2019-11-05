Silver Taps: Jon Adrian Perrott

Driven, likeable and intelligent, Jon Perrott made lasting memories with his wife and children while pursuing his education.
Born in Oakland, California, Jon studied and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Geography/City and Regional Planning at the University of California at Berkeley and a Masters of Public Administration at California State University East Bay. Jon was a Ph.D. candidate in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication at A&M. A member of the Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society, Jon maintained a 3.9 GPA and received his Aggie ring in spring of 2019. Jon was beginning work on his dissertation to graduate in May 2020.
Jon worked as a policy analyst for Agrilogic consulting and coordinated the Better Living for Texans program with the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service for almost 14 years. Lisa, said he was passionate about his work with the program and grateful for the opportunity. Jon will be interred in the Aggie Field of Honor Memorial Cemetery.
“With this opportunity with Agrilogic, he was able to not only apply the things he learned in his program but also it was a nice opportunity to learn and grow,” Lisa said. “So he was really, really enthusiastic about joining their team.”
At his job at Agrilogic, Jon was learning more about being a policy analyst — something in which he took great interest, Lisa said.
“He was very intelligent and very knowledgeable about different things,” Lisa said. “Before he graduated from high school he had colleges writing him to apply, Ivy League colleges.”
A gifted writer, Jon finished a manuscript for his first book, a mystery novel, and was in the process of self-publishing the book. Lisa said she hopes to continue the publishing process, and she fondly remembers his commitment to his stories.
“He enjoyed drawing and he really did love writing,” Lisa said. “I would ask him, ‘Is that that the person?’ and he would smile and say, ‘Keep reading.’ He would never give it away. I truly had to wait until the end to realize, Ooh my goodness, I didn’t see that coming.’”
Lisa met Jon through a dating website for single Christians after they both reluctantly made accounts after the encouragement of friends and family. After finding Jon’s account, Lisa recalls being drawn to Jon’s profile because it was very articulate and expressed genuinely expressed his love for God and family.
Despite Jon living in the Bay Area and Lisa living near Kansas City at the time, Jon decided to respond to Lisa’s message after recalling the verse “with God, all things are possible.” Before long, the two were staying up for long, late-night phone calls.
“Our longest conversation was seven hours, and he was not a phone person,” Lisa said. “With the two-hour time difference, it was not uncommon for one or both of us to go to work tired.”
Jon eventually flew to to meet Lisa in person. After meeting at the airport, the couple attended Lisa’s first baseball game, rooting for the Kansas City Royals. In March 2005, Lisa and Jon were married.
“He was very intelligent and very knowledgeable about different things and he really did enjoy studying the Bible and really digging deep and studying historical context,” Lisa said. “He had a way of explaining and conveying simple and profound truths from the Bible in very simple ways, in ways that were just really accessible. He made certain things that could have been hard to navigate through easy to understand.”
Despite work, school and writing, Lisa recalls that for Jon, home always came first. She said he always prioritised time with his children, Micah and Zoe.
“Often when he’d come home at the end of the work day, before he had dinner or changed his clothes to get comfortable, he would work with Micah with building or fixing a LEGO set or help with homework. Or [he would] stop to look at Zoe’s handwritten card or drawing that she made,” Lisa said.
Lisa recalls some of her fondest memories with Jon are from family road trips across the country. Traveling to all but nine or 10 states, the family enjoyed spending time together and sight-seeing while they traveled.
“He definitely valued and thanked God for our family” Lisa said. “And for blessing us with meeting each other, first of all, and having sweet little Micah and Zoey. It was a matter of family first. If there was ever a choice, it was family.”
