Silver Taps: Omari ZaReiq Loydrake

With a loving heart, Omari ZaReiq Loydrake will be remembered by loved ones and friends for his infectious personality and love for living in the moment.
After graduating from Clear Springs High School in League City, Omari attended Texas A&M at Galveston before transferring to A&M’s flagship campus to study industrial distribution. Civil engineering senior Binh Vo, a longtime friend of Omari’s, said what drew Omari to the A&M system was the overall sense of camaraderie.
“He did start off at Texas A&M Galveston with me, so [we had] that small, tight-knit group on the smaller campus [and] he looked forward to moving up to College Station after that,” Vo said. “He just knew that Texas A&M as a whole was where he wanted to be.”
Omari’s parents said the only thing larger than Omari’s thirst for knowledge was his love for the Lord.
“Omari committed himself to being a humble and faithful servant for the Lord and he lived his days to hear the words, ‘Well done,’” his parents said.
Described by his friends as hard-working, a peacemaker and intelligent beyond his years, Omari embodied the Aggie Spirit through the love he showed in his relationships with his friends and family.
“Omari’s pursuit of excellence led him to Texas A&M because the Aggie core values aligned with his beliefs,” Omari’s parents said. “He was a true believer in service before self, [he] frequented the narrow, less traveled roads and lit torches along the way.”
A lover of all things basketball, fitness and healthy eating, Vo said it was rare that Omari let his friends skip a workout.
“My favorite memory with him is when I had just worked an eight hour shift and then I came home and studied for another six hours,” Vo said. “It was then [9 p.m.] and he knew that earlier that day I had wanted to bench a certain amount of weights and when I told Omari that I couldn’t make it to the gym because I was so burnt out... Omari being Omari, he showed up at my doorstep and literally dragged me out of bed and took me to the Rec so we could get some work in. Then he literally stayed up even longer with me to help me study after that.”
Another friend of Omari’s, AJ Smith, said it was hard to take the easy route in any situation during their friendship because Omari wanted the best for his friends.
“That dude was definitely the most straightforward, honest person you’d ever meet in your life,” Smith said. “He would tell you how it is and he’d be honest about every last word of it too. He would make sure that you would not cut corners — you did everything the way it was supposed to be done. He wanted you to be more than mediocre.”
With a passion for helping those in need, Zeke Levy, a close friend of Omari’s, said Omari would go out of his way on multiple occasions to help anyone and everyone, whether he knew them or not.
“He was such a strong guy, not just physically, but mentally,” Levy said. “He was just so smart, and very wise beyond his years. He was very selfless. He really did love to help people. I’m not talking about just academically but in life situations. He always wanted to be there for people.”
Smith said he remembers Omari coming to his rescue when he was going through a rough patch, bringing $100 worth of groceries to his doorstep when Omari knew he was struggling — all without being asked.
“He has a way of making everyone feel important and was everyone’s number one fan,” Omari’s parents said. “He was a true beacon of light for everyone he encountered, spreading love, knowledge and joy.”
Although he often kept to himself, Vo said Omari’s love for his family was evident. On multiple occasions, Vo said Omari would pick up in the middle of a busy week and drive home to be with his family.
“He spoke a lot about how close he was with his family,” Vo said. “He was a very private person, but he was very close with his siblings and his niece. He was always going back home to help her with school or birthdays or whatever it might be, he was there.”
