Silver Taps: Jarrod Cooper Glenn

A kind-hearted Aggie and an introvert who loved deeply, Jarrod Cooper Glenn always prioritized helping his close friends and family during their times of need.
Representing the Aggie Spirit, Jarrod portrayed the values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service through his words and actions.
“In his own way, he undoubtedly demonstrated what we think and love about Texas A&M — strong morals and core values,” his mother, Lisa Glenn, said. “Although he was very quiet and an introvert, he was very humble and kind to those that were around him that he cared about. He never bragged or boasted.”
Wanting to be an Aggie since he was little, Jarrod began to participate in some of the campus traditions early on. His girlfriend, Amanda Zgabay, said he had always been passionate about all things A&M.
“He just loved A&M since he was born,” Zgabay said. “He really enjoyed football games, going to them when he was younger with his uncle being a Yell Leader in college [and] getting to experience the student section and tailgating beforehand.”
Not only did Jarrod enjoy watching football in Kyle Field, but he was also an athlete himself.
“Baseball was a huge part of his life. He’s pretty competitive when it comes to any type of game,” Lisa said. “He liked to play golf … with [Amanda] as well, [and] intramurals at A&M with his cousins and friends and Amanda.”
In particular, Jarrod’s father, Mark Glenn, said one of the memories that stands out to him the most was of Jarrod skiing and how comfortable he had looked on the slopes.
“I remember always skiing behind him because he was fearless. He would go fast, and he had made it look easy, and there was just something about him just being free,” Mark said. “I was always amazed at his freedom there, at his fearlessness and the ease in which he did it.”
In addition to being a multi-sport athlete, Jarrod also had the talent of bringing out laughter in others. Zgabay said he was witty, often coming up with one-liners that brightened people’s mood.
“He was the quiet guy standing in the back at the party, not causing a scene, but poking the bear so that the bear would cause a scene and then laughing at them when they did,” Zgabay said. “He was very funny. It took him a while to warm up to people, but once you got to know him and hang out with him in a more quiet setting with fewer people, he would talk and tell jokes.”
A quality many admired about Jarrod was how willing he was to help others. Zgabay said Jarrod was an honorable person who could be trusted to do anything for the people he cared about.
“He was so loyal to me from the very beginning,” Zgabay said. “He would not let me walk back from the library [alone] no matter what time of the night. He would always come with me. I didn’t leave the library until 5 a.m. some nights, and he would stay there all night long with me and that continued throughout all of college.”
Selflessly, Jarrod did not harbor any expectations of receiving something in return for his efforts. His desire to assist people was genuinely rooted in his love for them.
“He would never ask of anything for himself,” Mark said. “For example, you couldn’t get him to tell [you] what he wanted for his birthday or Christmas. He was certainly very considerate of others and what they needed, but he would never tell you what he needed or wanted.”
Pronounced in his loyalty and altruism, Jarrod will continue to be admired for the profound love he had for the people around him.
“He was a very kind soul,” Lisa said. “He would quietly and humbly sacrifice whatever he needed to do to make sure that the people around him were taken care of.”
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in need of someone to talk to, call the A&M helpline (979) 845-270 from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays or at any time on the weekends. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Line (800) 273-8255 at any time.
