Silver Taps: Caitlyn Mychele Harman

Outgoing and determined, Caitlyn Mychele Harman will be remembered as an ambitious individual with a drive to help.
Caitlyn focused her love on others. As an incoming freshman in the Class of 2024, she would have been a public health major, and her mother, Carmene Harman, said Caitlyn dreamed of going to nursing school.
“She was determined as a child, as a young lady, in school,” Carmene said. “She worked hard for anything that was put in front of her. She was never a procrastinator, so when she got her mind set on something she was going to get it accomplished.”
Carmene said Caitlyn always talked about becoming a doctor, but changed her mind slightly when she had the chance to complete a clinical pathway program while attending Bastrop High School.
“She decided she wanted to become a nurse after working with memory loss patients,” Carmene said. “She liked working with the nurses and seeing what they did.”
Caitlyn’s best friend, agribusiness freshman Kate Kibby, said despite being shy around unfamiliar faces, Caitlyn was a risk taker who liked to get herself and her friends out of their comfort zones.
“Around her friends she was just very outgoing,” Kibby said. “She was always a light in everybody’s lives, and she could put a smile on anybody’s face.”
Caitlyn lost her older brother, Christian, in 2017 due to complications with an enlarged heart. Carmene said their family created Christian’s Closet in Bastrop shortly thereafter to help other families with children in need, which was something Caitlyn was very involved in.
Kibby said Caitlyn’s other passion was volleyball, which she had played from elementary school all the way through her senior year when she played on the varsity team.
Caitlyn considered going to medical school at New York University, Kibby said, but she ultimately decided on Texas A&M to stay closer to home and to keep the tradition in her family. Caitlyn’s mother was Class of 1996 and her grandfather was Class of 1967.
“I know she was excited to get out of Bastrop and meet new people,” Kibby said. “She was just excited to get to do new stuff.”
Carmene said Caitlyn had the chance to attend the Aggieland Saturday prospective student event this past March before COVID-19 guidelines were put into place. Despite looking at other schools, Carmene said Caitlyn knew A&M was the university for her after attending the event.
“It made a big difference that Saturday,” Carmene said. “She left there feeling like this is her family.”
Kibby said her and Caitlyn were excited to attend college together. The two had a very strong friendship since the fifth grade, when they became friends in English class.
“She was my shoulder to cry on,” Kibby said. “She was supposed to be my maid of honor at my wedding someday. We were supposed to grow old together.”
Carmene said Caitlyn had a headstrong and ambitious nature.
"She was a turn-up-the-music-loud-in-the-car type of singer,” Carmene said. “Outgoing. Tried to make people laugh. She was just a determined, determined person."
