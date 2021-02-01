Silver Taps: Brandon Reed Williams

Inclusive and caring, Brandon Reed Williams will be remembered for his admirable work ethic and servant spirit.
Brandon’s heart always focused on serving others. His father, Jeff Williams, said Brandon’s decision to be an organ donor — his final act of service — was made because of his desire to help others.
“He served. He served other people,” Williams said. “If he couldn’t do what he wanted to do with the parts that he had, then he wanted to serve somebody else and give those organs away.”
Brandon’s mom, Jolene Williams, said his organs ended up saving four men’s lives, in addition to donating corneas to two women and tissue which will benefit up to 80 people over the next several years.
As a member of the Corps of Cadets, Brandon was focused on joining the U.S. Air Force as an officer, determined to become a cargo pilot. He was a recipient of the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program, Jolene said, and within Squadron 8 at Texas A&M, Brandon also served as a career readiness corporal and a fire team leader.
“He was really proud to be part of the Outlaws, Squadron 8,” Jolene said. “He considered Squadron 8 his brothers and sisters … he did feel very connected to that group.”
In addition to his passion to serve his country and serve others, Jolene said Brandon chose to major in wildlife and fisheries sciences because of his love for the outdoors.
“He loved to get out there … whether it was hiking, or hunting, or fishing,” Jolene said. “My husband’s mom has land, so when he would go to Grandma’s it’s doing all that, but it’s also setting traps for the raccoons. It’s the whole outdoors, and he loved being free in the outdoors, but also taking care of nature.”
In high school, Brandon was involved in a number of activities, from sports to robotics. However, Jolene said Brandon’s favorite hobby was shooting, and he competed in rifle and pistol shooting through 4H from the time he was 10 years old.
“He was just very diverse, and because of that I think it made it easy for him to get along with a wide variety of people as well,” Jolene said.
Jeff said although Brandon didn’t consider himself the leader of the pack, he was very outgoing and personable.
“He knew exactly how to get along with people and how to work with people,” Jeff said. “He was very caring.”
With his father being a member of the Class of 1996 and his two uncles also former students of A&M, Jolene said Brandon never considered applying to any other college.
“He loved the tradition; he loved the spirit of A&M,” Jolene said. “He knew that was the family he wanted to be part of. He believed in the Aggie Spirit.”
