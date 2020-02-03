I'm worried about my health. I'm in pretty good shape and I'm not sick or anything (as far as I know), but I still worry a lot. I just don't think that I'm doing enough to take care of myself. I don't think I know enough about my health care, either, and I'm worried that I won't be able to afford care if I get sick. What I'd really like would be if the experts could lay out what I need to do to take care of my body now and to make sure that I can protect my health in the future. I mean doctors' visits, what to eat, etc.—all of it! Please help.
Caring about your health is a wise thing to do, and knowing what you should be doing is half the battle. You should indeed make sure that you are living a healthy lifestyle and that you have proper health care coverage—and you should try not to worry too much about the things that you can't control.
Being healthy starts with daily decisions, the sorts of things that we do or don't do in order to (as you put it) "take care of ourselves." A huge chunk of this battle is choosing to eat right and exercise. But what do those things mean, exactly?
"Eating right" can be something of a moving target if you insist upon following the very latest in ever-changing nutritional findings. There will always be a new "superfood" and a new (often dubious) diet plan. But there's a better way, experts say: Instead of getting bogged down in the details, make broad efforts to eat more unprocessed food and less processed food—"more real food" if you will. That amounts to eating meat and (especially) vegetables; eating a variety of foods within those categories will give you pretty much everything that a nutritional, science-based diet would. Meanwhile, cutting out processed foods will eliminate junk foods full of empty calories.
Exercising is key, too. You should be getting two and a half hours of exercise per week at a bare minimum. That's just a half-hour per day, five days a week. That's an easy number to hit. It's especially easy to hit if you develop a healthy hobby, point out the pros at a dance studio in Lawrenceville, NJ. Making an active hobby your passion will make exercise second nature to you.
Living well will make you healthier, but none of us can completely control if and when we get sick or injured. To maximize our good health, we need to work with the pros. That means heading in for a check-up with your primary care provider regularly (at least once per year) and giving them a call when we're experiencing serious symptoms.
This is where health insurance comes in. Your health insurance policy should cover regular visits to your primary care provider, and it should help cover emergency care, prescriptions, and other expenses as well. Make sure that you are always covered by health insurance. Getting sick or injured without coverage can be devastating to your health and to your long-term finances.
Choose your health insurance carefully, recommend the experts at Health Quote Gurus. Look for low premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. Make sure that your coverage reflects your health situation: For instance, if you need prescription drugs regularly, you'll want to look for a plan that makes prescription drugs affordable.
Finally, remember to care for your mental health as well as your physical health. Caring for your mind is just as important as caring for your body, and mental health conditions like anxiety are extremely common (in fact, anxiety disorders are the most common type of mental health disorder).
It sounds as if you're experiencing quite a bit of anxiety about your health itself—perhaps that's something that you should be discussing with a mental healthcare professional! Proactively addressing your mental health needs could be a huge step forward in the handling of your health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.