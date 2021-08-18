The No. 9 Texas A&M soccer team spent this past week competing in exhibition matches, finishing 1-0-1 with promising performances from younger players.
The Aggies faced North Texas in Denton on Wednesday, Aug. 11, resulting in a 1-1 tie. A&M then concluded its exhibition season on Sunday, Aug. 15, with a 2-0 win against the Baylor Bears in College Station.
During the first exhibition match, freshman defender Mia Pante of North Vancouver, British Columbia and sophomore forward Barbara Olivieri both took dangerous shots in the first half against UNT, but the team ultimately ended the half in a 0-0 draw.
In the 74th minute, freshman forward Makhiya McDonald kicked off her college career strong with a goal showing off her athleticism and persistence.
Freshman midfielder Carrisa Boeckmann passed to McDonald where she used her quickness and ball skills to escape UNT senior goalie Sarah Fuller and break the ice for her first collegiate goal.
North Texas forward Olivia Klein answered in the 86th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw to end the match.
The maroon and white had 23 players log at least 20 minutes of playing time, including all four goalies getting equally timed on-the-field action and finishing the night with a total of eight saves.
A&M only took eight shots in the matchup, while North Texas racked up a total of 17.
Sunday night, the Aggies faced the Baylor Bears in their final exhibition match of the season at Ellis Field.
Newcomer Pante and redshirt freshman Andersen Williams, native of Calgary, Alberta, displayed A&M’s youthful talent once again.
Following a scoreless first half, defender Pante put A&M on top with her first collegiate goal assisted by Mckinney native Macie Kolb and freshman standout McDonald in the 70th minute.
Pante continued to impress by assisting Williams with a breakaway goal to the right side in the 89th minute to secure the win.
Extending the young success, 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year Olivieri took four of the Aggies' 10 shots against the Bears, reminding fans of her attacking ability and aggressiveness.
Junior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell played all 90 minutes and finished the match with four saves, which contributed greatly to the Aggie shutout.
17 Aggies played double-digit minutes against the Baylor Bears, using this match to see a combination of different players working together as a team.
The team finished 1-0-1 in their exhibition matches against North Texas and Baylor and are ready to compete this fall to raise their No. 9 ranking and defend their SEC Championship Title.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, A&M coach G. Guerrieri will begin his 29th season as head coach when the Aggies kick off their 2021 season.
A&M will compete against No. 1 ranked Florida State on the road in Tallahassee, Fla. at 6 p.m. Thursday.
