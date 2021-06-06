Five star recruit Grant Lothringer has verbally committed to Texas A&M men’s tennis.
Lothringer is the No. 2 ranked high school tennis player in Texas and No. 39 out of all incoming senior tennis players in the country.
The Woodlands native will be joining the Aggies in 2023, following his senior season in 2022 and currently has a UTR of 11.94.
Cary Lothringer, Grant’s father, was an All-American with Pepperdine men’s tennis.
This past season, A&M went 19-9 overall and 7-5 in conference. The Aggies’ final team match of the season was against the University of Florida in the NCAA Tournament, which they lost 4-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.