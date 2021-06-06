Grant Lothringer

The No. 2 ranked men's high school tennis player in Texas, Grant Lothringer has verbally committed to the Texas A&M men's tennis team where he will join the Aggies in 2023. 

Lothringer is the No. 2 ranked high school tennis player in Texas and No. 39 out of all incoming senior tennis players in the country.

The Woodlands native will be joining the Aggies in 2023, following his senior season in 2022 and currently has a UTR of 11.94.

Cary Lothringer, Grant’s father, was an All-American with Pepperdine men’s tennis.

This past season, A&M went 19-9 overall and 7-5 in conference. The Aggies’ final team match of the season was against the University of Florida in the NCAA Tournament, which they lost 4-1.

