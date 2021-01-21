The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is starting the season with a 2-0 record for the sixth consecutive year following dominating wins over Houston and Prairie View A&M earlier this month.
The maroon and white earned a pair of 7-0 victories over the Cougars and Lady Panthers in the doubleheader on Monday, Jan. 18. A&M won every singles set and only managed to lose once in doubles play. Despite the lone loss, the Aggies battled and won the doubles match, securing the point.
A&M coach Mark Weaver said he was pleased with the start to the season and allowed all nine Aggies to play a singles and doubles match. Now that each team member has at least some experience under their belt, the maroon and white will travel to face their next opponents.
“We didn't drop a set in any of the singles, and even when we lost a doubles set, we still came away with the doubles point in the match, so there's nothing really to complain about there,” Weaver told 12thman.com. “I found a few things that we can work on, so I look forward to heading back in on Wednesday and getting some good practice in."
The Aggies will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Los Angeles to compete in the 13th annual ITA Kick-off. A&M’s first opponent will be the Washington State Cougars at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.
The two other teams, No. 2 UCLA and No. 25 Kansas, will face off on Saturday afternoon.
The winners of Saturday’s matches will have the opportunity to compete the next day, Sunday, Jan. 24, to earn a spot in the ITA National Women’s Team Indoors. These matches will be played on Feb. 5-7 in Stillwater, Okla.
