Over the weekend, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team hosted the Texas A&M Fall Invite at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. This was the first time that the Aggies have competed since their season was cut short due to COVID-19.
On Friday, the Aggies started the season with a total of five singles wins and four doubles wins.
Freshman Elise Robbins made her debut as an Aggie alongside senior Tatiana Makarova with a win against Texas State 6-1. Junior Katya Townsend and senior Riley McQuaid earned a 6-1 win over Texas State. Junior Lucia Quiterio, Makarova, McQuaid and sophomore Jessica Anzo earned singles wins against athletes from Rice including Anzo’s victory against Sofia Murcia-Rodriguez of Texas State.
A&M head coach Mark Weaver said he was happy about the way the Aggies started off the weekend.
"I couldn't be happier with the group today,” Weaver told 12thman.com. “It's our first true competition in seven months, so you never really know quite what to expect. We played some great tennis in both rounds of doubles and all the singles matches as well. We were up against some strong competition and we came out with multiple decisive wins. This was one of the most fun atmospheres we've had, especially for fall tournament play.”
The Aggies kept their momentum on Day 2 of the competition recording six wins beginning with three victories in doubles against SEC opponent LSU.
In doubles, McQuaid and Quiterio defeated Safiya Carrington and Anna Loughlin 6-2. Makarova and Anzo followed with another 6-2 win against Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler, and Townsend and Robbins finished with a 6-4 win over Taylor Bridges and Samantha Buyckz.
The Aggies then entered the singles competition and earned three wins overall against in-state rivals, Texas.
Townsend and Robbins earned straight set victories over Gabby Cusano and Simran Kortikere. Anzo posted a 6-2, 6-3 win over Matra Perez Mur.
"I was delighted with our performance today,” Weaver told 12thman.com. “LSU played three strong teams in the doubles, and we started out with fire and energy, which resulted in three wins. Our main objective against Texas was to get some good work in against great competition, and I was very pleased with our effort and quality of play. After being out of competition for so long, it's really encouraging to see how hard we've battled.”
On Sunday, the Aggies continued to battle and concluded the competition with even more victories.
Makarova and Anzo earned a 7-5 win in doubles over Rice. In singles, Makarova then beat LSU with a 7-5,6-4 and Quiterio earned a 6-0, 6-0 win against Texas State. Townsend made a winning comeback against Texas Texas with scores 1-6, 7-6(3), and 6-4.
The Fall Invite concluded with a singles win from McQuaid against Texas State.
The Aggies will be back at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station in two weeks for the Aggie Halloween Classic competition on Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.
