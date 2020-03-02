Texas A&M women’s tennis defeated Arkansas 4-0, and continued a five-year win streak against Prairie View A&M, 7-0.
These wins come days before Texas A&M travels to South Carolina to change their own three year losing streak against The South Carolina Gamecocks.
Against Arkansas, three single matches went unfinished on courts one, four and six, while in doubles, court two went unfinished.
“I think the doubles point against Arkansas was the best we've played all year,” A&M coach Mark Weaver told 12thman.com. “Arkansas is a team that generally plays very good doubles, so to have such a dominating performance, that really set the tone today. I'm very pleased.”
With a 6-4 record, the Razorbacks were looking for a win, but the closest Arkansas got was Kelly Keller, as she was the only Razorback to take an Aggie to three sets.
“To come back today and beat Arkansas, 4-0, that's very encouraging. Arkansas just came off a win against a top-25 team in Ole Miss, and to beat them 4-0 was a really good result for us,” Weaver told 12thman.com.
The Prairie View Panthers had similar luck to the Razorbacks, taking no Aggie to three sets in singles or two in doubles. A&M’s Katya Townsend and Riley McQuaid beat their opponents 6-0 both sets. Notably, both A&M’s Tatiana Makarova and Renee McBryde only lost one game each in their matches.
“During the Prairie View match, we really focused in and competed for every single point,” Weaver told 12thman.com. “That was our challenge against the Panthers, and I thought we did a very good job of that.”
The Aggies will face South Carolina on Friday at 4 p.m. on the road.
