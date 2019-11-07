After losing to Texas this past weekend, the No. 12 Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team is looking to turn their luck around when they face the Rice University Owls on Saturday.
A&M was outscored 165-133 against Texas. However, the Aggies found success in a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 breast. Senior Anna Belousova secured first (1:02.02), sophomore Kylie Powers notched second (1:03.66) and sophomore Caroline Theil finished third (1:03.77). Belousova also finished first as part of the 200 medley relay (1:38.97) and the 200 breast (2:14.38). Also noteworthy was junior Charlye Campbell, who beat the reigning NCAA champion from Texas in the three-meter (362.62).
A&M coach Steve Bultman said the team needs to improve after its performance against Texas.
“We want to improve,” Bultman told 12thman.com. “We want to make progress and keep moving on.”
The weekend prior the Aggies defeated Ohio State 174-109. It was at this meet Theil notched her first Olympic Trial cut time, as she finished the 200 IM (2:17.35). In addition, the Aggies completed a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 back. Belousova secured first (2:16.48), Theil collected second (2:17.35) and senior Victoria Roubique clinched third (2:18.01).
Theil said the win over Ohio State was a credit to the hard work of the team.
“It makes me feel good,” Theil told 12thman.com. “It shows that the training we’ve been doing really pays off this early in the season.”
So far this season, the Rice Owls are 3-0 with wins over Denver, Florida International and Tulane.
Rice coach Seth Huston said he is pleased with his team’s performance against FIU, which came down to the final race with the Owls taking the 102-100 win.
“The FIU meet came down to the last relay,” Huston told riceowls.com. “Our depth was on display today. This is a great day for our team. … We got the three-fer.”
The meet is set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Houston at the Rice Competition Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.