Texas A&M women's swimming and diving traveled to Greensboro, N.C., last week for the NCAA Championships placing 14th totaling the week with 107.50 points.
On the first day of competition, freshman Chloe Stepanek, senior Camryn Toney, junior Caroline Theil and senior Jing Wen Quah competed in the 800 free relay finishing in 12th place with a time of 7:02.48. Toney completed the 200 free with her season-best time of 1:47.04.
Stepanek will be returning to Aggieland with a new university record on the 200 free, clocking in at 1:42.89.
The Aggies stood out on Thursday with senior Charlye Campbell earning a pair of All-American honors after finishing seventh on the 1-meter springboard with a score of 294.10 and seventh on the 3-meter springboard with 343.30. Campbell broke A&M’s dry spell of not having a diver in the top eight at the NCAA Championships since 2012.
Junior Aimee Wilson received honorable mention All-American honors finishing 13th place on the 1-meter springboard with a 289.50.
Adding to A&M’s accolades, Stepanek placed fourth with a 1:43.82 on the 200 meter free.
Toney finished Friday’s prelims with her season-best swim for the 400 IM and posted a 4:06.30 in the finals granting her honorable mention All-American honors.
On Saturday, the Aggies finished their time in Greensboro on a high note. Toney recorded her personal-best in the 1650 free placing seventh with a 16:04.02. Stepanek earned her second All-American honor after placing eighth with a 48:03 in the 100 free.
Senior Taylor Pike placed fourth and earned All-American honor in the finals for the 200 fly. She made her new personal-best posting a time of 1:53.32. In the consolation final of the 200 fly, Quah placed 11th with her time of 1:54.41.
