Texas A&M women's golf finished 18th at the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club this week.
A&M coach Andrea Gaston said bouts with COVID-19 and extreme weather have played a factor in the Aggies’ recent showings.
“Due to COVID-19, we know our team is not as sharp since our players were unable to prepare the way they normally do,” Gaston said. “I know they’re disappointed in their performance, but I was proud of their fight and ability to never give up.”
Courtney Dow (75-77-75—227) led the Aggies in her spring debut, finishing 60th in the field. The senior had a team-high tying 32 pars and sank six birdies. Dow posted a 3-over 75 in the third round to lead the team.
Brooke Tyree (74-79-77—230) also sank 32 pars, and finished tied for 75th. Ava Schwienteck (79-75-77—231) tied for 78th, while Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (72-82-78—232) tied for 80th, carding a team-high seven birdies.
Ellie Szeryk (81-78-78—237) rounded out the group tied for 89th.
“The team was excited to get back out there today, and we need as many opportunities as possible in order to gain more momentum,” Gaston said.
The Aggies are scheduled to return to the course March 19-21 at the Liz Murphey Collegiate in Athens, Ga., a course they have had great success on in the past.
