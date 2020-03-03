With the SEC Tournament kicking off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the league announced its First and Second Team selection on Tuesday. A pair of Aggies made the First Team list.
Juniors guard Chennedy Carter and forward N’dea Jones made the cut, becoming the first pair of Aggies to make the list in the same season.
The duo marks the 18th and 19th All-Conference team selections in Texas A&M women’s basketball history, making this the seventh of the last eight years that an Aggie has made the team.
Carter earned the recognition for the third consecutive time, despite missing seven games during the Aggies’ regular season conference slate. The All-American is second in the SEC with 21.3 points per game and is 30 points away from becoming A&M’s all-time leading scorer. She is also 40 points away from her 2,000th career point.
With her selection to the SEC’s first team, Carter is one of two Aggies in program history to earn the recognition three times, following Courtney Walker, who earned the honor in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The pair join Lisa Branch and Takia Starks as the only Aggies to be selected to their conference’s first team three times, as the latter were selected to the Southwest Conference and Big 12 Conference First Teams respectively.
Jones made the list for the first time in her career after leading the conference in rebounds (340), rebounds per game (11.7) and defensive rebounds per game (8.0). She is second in the SEC with 15 double-doubles, and 17 consecutive games of double-digit rebounding. Against conference opponents, Jones has averaged 13.1 rebounds per game.
She is bound for a spot in the A&M record books as she is 60 rebounds away from 400 this season, which would make her the second Aggie to reach the mark.
Carter and Jones will lead the Aggies in the SEC Tournament, starting with the quarterfinal game on March 6.
