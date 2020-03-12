Following the SEC’s decision to cancel the 2020 men’s basketball tournament as well as suspend all regular season contests through March 30, the NCAA announced it would cancel all remaining winter and spring championships.
For Texas A&M, these include the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, equestrian, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement released on Thursday.
The decision comes after the NCAA announced on Wednesday that the basketball tournaments would run with limited fan attendance.
In addition to the SEC, the AAC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and PAC 12 all announced the cancellation of their conference basketball tournaments. The NBA has also suspended its season after two Utah Jazz players were diagnosed with coronavirus.
“We have a public health situation in this country and across the globe that is emerging,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press conference on Thursday after announcing the suspension of regular season SEC sporting events. “Those who are engaged at the NCAA level provided some stark information yesterday that guided the NCAA to close its tournament to public attendance.”
