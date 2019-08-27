New Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams officially announced his new coaching staff Tuesday afternoon.
His first staff at A&M includes several members of his former staff from Virginia Tech.
Williams named Jamie McNeilly to the position of associate head coach. McNeilly was an assistant coach under Williams at Virginia Tech for the past five years, after spending six years in various roles at Marquette. McNeilly also played for Williams at the University of New Orleans.
During his time as a player for the Privateers, McNeilly earned Sun Belt all-conference recognition and averaged 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists his senior year.
Two additional members of Williams’ Virginia Tech staff will take on assistant coaching roles at A&M. Devin Johnson and Lyle Wolf each spent the last five seasons at Virginia Tech in a variety of roles, and both spent time at Marquette before then.
Other members of Williams’ staff include special assistant to the head coach Dale Layer, director of basketball operations Vince Walden, director of internal operations Luke Hillin, director of creative design and branding Josh Chambers, director of basketball administration Baylie Stous, director of scouting Mike Ekanem, player relations coordinator Joe Fulce, associate athletic trainer Eddie Benion, director of sports performance David Jackson, graduate assistants Bryan Davis and Dillon Elder and program aide TJ Ryan.
Last season, Virginia Tech made a run to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament that ended with a Sweet 16 75-73 loss to then-No. 1 Duke.
Williams and his new staff will take the court for the first time in an exhibition game against Texas A&M-Kingsville at Reed Arena on Nov. 1.
