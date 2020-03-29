Head coach Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team secured a massive commitment for 2021, with graduate transfer forward Kevin Marfo coming to Texas A&M.
After announcing his decision over Twitter on March 28, the 6-foot-8 forward said he is excited to join the culture Williams is trying to build.
“It was a tough decision, with a lot of things to way-in,” Marfo said. “In building a relationship with Coach Williams and seeing the future of the Aggies, I decided I wanted to go to Texas A&M and join their culture and join what they’re trying to build. I think it will be a great opportunity for me.”
Marfo’s decision came after entering the transfer portal on March 14, he announced via Twitter. He chose A&M over other strong programs including Penn State, VCU, St. John’s and Minnesota because of his strong relationship with Williams.
“His resume speaks for itself,” Marfo said. “The way he carries himself speaks for itself. There’s so many good things I hear about him. He’s my type of guy, someone I can relate to.”
While at Quinnipiac University last season, Marfo led the nation in rebounds, recording 13.3 rebounds per game, including double-digit rebounds in all but one of his 30 contests and a 21 rebound performance against Monmouth. Playing as their premier post player, Marfo finished the season with 10.2 points and 1.2 blocks per game, helping lead the Bobcats to a 15-15 record, including 10-10 in the MAAC, earning all-MAAC second-team honors in the process.
Marfo’s presence in the paint will help the Aggies fill the void left by the departure of graduating forward Josh Nebo, who averaged 6.2 rebounds per game playing the low post position. With A&M ranked as one of the weakest rebounding teams in 2019-2020, averaging 34 rebounds per game, Marfo is expected to join a frontcourt including starting forward Emanuel Miller, who led the Aggies in rebounding, and backup big Jonathan Aku.
