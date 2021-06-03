Texas A&M senior first baseman Will Frizzell was named to the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-America Second Team on Thursday, June 3.
Frizzell was also named to the All-SEC First Team and is a semi-finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which honors the top collegiate baseball player of the year.
Frizzel’s four-year career statsheet concluded with 115 RBIs, 102 runs and 30 home runs. His 30 home runs are the eighth-highest in A&M program history.
The Rockwall native was eighth in home runs in the NCAA and third in the SEC with 19 through the regular season.
Frizzell owned a .992 fielding percentage, a .686 slugging percentage and a .451 on-base percentage in his 2021 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.