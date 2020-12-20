In the midst of a global pandemic, Texas A&M launched an impressive campaign in pursuit of its first College Football Playoff appearance, winning a program history eight games against conference opponents.
However, the Aggies also set another less-impressive historic benchmark, becoming the only one-loss SEC team to not make the playoffs.
Announced Sunday morning, A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the final CFP rankings of the year, following its 34-13 win over Tennessee on Dec. 19 to complete a seven-game win streak.
Several A&M players and coaches have taken to social media to share the reactions to the playoff announcement.
A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko tweeted his initial reaction, with another tweet following.
I may never watch an ESPN analyst talk again for the rest of my life...— Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) December 20, 2020
All respect to the teams that got into the playoff...— Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) December 20, 2020
Other members of the maroon and white were less restrained on the social media app.
JOKE— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) December 20, 2020
Really?— Chase Lane (@chasellane) December 20, 2020
Bull💩 @CFBPlayoff— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) December 20, 2020
Alabama vs Clemson for the championship once again 🤡— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) December 20, 2020
If we was a Blue Blood school we wouldn’t be having this conversation 😂— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) December 20, 2020
🤬— Jalenwydermyer (@Wydermyer81) December 20, 2020
Yea I’m salty so what— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) December 20, 2020
Issa crazy world we live in.— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) December 20, 2020
Senior linebacker Buddy Johnson and Marshall Malchow, A&M’s associate athlete development personnel, expressed their distaste for the CFP Committee and its decision.
🤡— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) December 20, 2020
Committee has no 🧃!— Marshall Malchow (@MarshallMTAMU) December 20, 2020
A&M’s first commit of the 2021 recruiting class was quarterback Eli Stowers. The young signal caller also expressed his disappointment with the CFP Committee.
So we gon reward a conference that had to be begged to play football this year? Interesting...@CFBPlayoff— Eli Stowers (@eli_stowers3) December 20, 2020
Even former A&M players have chimed in, with Cincinnati Bengals placekicker Randy Bullock, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Otaro Alaka and former A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope tweeting in support of the maroon and white.
Embarrassing! @AggieFootball EARNED the right to be in the college football playoff! #GigEm— Randy Bullock (@randybullock28) December 20, 2020
If any other SEC team not named Texas A&M was sitting at the #5 spot for 4 weeks... cmon bruh— Otaro Alaka🇳🇬 (@OtaroAlaka) December 20, 2020
What a joke— Ryan Swope (@RSwope25) December 20, 2020
A&M has also received support from opponents, with Florida freshman defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen sharing his support for the Aggies.
They did A&M dirty— Thehitman 👹 (@d1princely) December 20, 2020
A&M’s Director of Player Development Mikado Hinson said he sees this as an opportunity for the Aggies to prove themselves.
Just continue to live & play to prove the ones who believed in you were right. Keep that same energy til the end. #perspective #GigEm 👍🏽— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) December 20, 2020
Several players agree and are turning the No. 5 ranking into an opportunity to show people why they should have been included in the top four.
We still have more to prove!! Let’s get it!! 👍🏾— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) December 20, 2020
If Texas had the season we had they would have been in the playoffs. The new A&M is coming 🉑✌🏿— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) December 20, 2020
Can’t count us out for long 💯— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) December 20, 2020
Feel sorry for whoever we play next..— Devin Morris (@dmorris_11) December 20, 2020
All we can do is FINISH STRONG 👍🏾 at this point— ᗪᗴᗰOᑎᗪ ᕼOᒪᒪYᗯOOᗪ ᗪᗴᗰᗩ (@DemondDemas1) December 20, 2020
Keep going till you can’t be denied. #CollegeFootballPlayoff #sec #GigEm— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) December 20, 2020
I’m still so proud of this team! Jumping to a New Years Six bowl is still an amazing accomplishment! See y’all in Miami! ❤️— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) December 20, 2020
