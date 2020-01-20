Texas A&M forward Ally Watt made history on Jan. 16 by becoming the highest-drafted soccer player in A&M history.
Watt was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League College Draft to the North Carolina Courage and is also the Aggies’ only first round pick in program history.
In her senior year at A&M, Watt was named SEC Forward of the Year after leading the league in points (39) and goals (16).
She was also named First-Team All-American in December, becoming the only Aggie to earn the honor twice.
Watt joins fellow Aggie Merritt Mathias in North Carolina. Mathias played with the Aggies from 2010-2011 after spending two seasons at the University of North Carolina.
The Courage topped the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 on Oct. 27, 2019 to win the 2019 NWSL Championship for the second consecutive season.
