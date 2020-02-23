After taking an early lead that they never gave up, the No. 16 Texas A&M women’s basketball team defeated the Auburn Tigers 84-54 on Sunday.
Senior guard Shambria Washington led the way in sharing the ball on her senior day, posting eight assists.
“It’s important to play every game [like] it is your last,” Washington said. “Give it all you’ve got, day in, day out.”
The Aggies dominated the first period, leading the Tigers 25-11. Junior guard Kayla Wells posted a team-high nine points, including ending the period on a three-pointer, to lead A&M in the first quarter. Junior guard Chennedy Carter scored just three times with one three-pointer and added three assists. For the Tigers, redshirt sophomore forward Kiyae’ White posted four points in the first quarter.
The Aggies maintained their lead in the second quarter, ending the first half 44-32. Carter upped her game in the second quarter as she posted seven points. Freshman guard Lauren Hansen scored a three-pointer for the Tigers. Throughout the half, the Aggies moved the ball around and used picks to score.
A&M extended its lead in the third quarter as they led the Tigers by 14 points, 63-49. Junior guard Aaliyah Wilson missed a free throw, which was then rebounded by Carter in the paint. Also noteworthy was Wells, who posted another three-pointer. Washington ended the quarter for the Aggies with a three-pointer, but the Tigers closed out the period with two points from White.
The Aggies opened the fourth quarter with a layup from junior center Ciera Johnson. The Tigers managed to get five points in the quarter, as the Aggies were being especially relentless defensively and offensively. The Aggies posted 21 points, including a three-pointer near the end of the quarter from senior guard Jasmine Williams. Wilson redeemed herself from her missed free throw with a three-pointer to close out the game.
A&M coach Gary Blair said he was happy with his defense throughout the game and especially in the fourth quarter.
“We were not going to get sloppy,” Blair said. “That is one of our goals, to hold somebody to a single digit quarter.”
Carter was the leading scorer of the game for the Aggies, posting 23 points, five assists and three rebounds. She was followed by Wells, who totaled 12 points, two assists and one rebound.
The Aggies will face Alabama on Thursday at Reed Arena. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. The Crimson Tide is 16-11 (6-8 in SEC play) and defeated Mississippi State on Sunday 66-64 with a tip in at the buzzer.
