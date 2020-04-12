Texas A&M women’s basketball senior guard Shambria Washington experienced many emotions during her final season as an Aggie.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC canceled all regular season conference and nonconference competitions for the 2019-2020 athletic year. In addition, the NCAA approved eligibility relief for all spring sport athletes, though winter athletes like Washington are excluded from that ruling.
Washington said despite her senior season ending early, the year was still important to her.
“No matter what has happened, this season was going to be very special to me for numerous reasons,” Washington said. “Not only is it special because it is my senior season but it was special [because] God gave me an opportunity to not only play on this level but at one of the top programs in the country. [It] keeps me humble no matter the circumstances.”
As a junior, she played in all 34 games and started in 26 of them. During this season, she averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game after she entered the starting lineup on Dec. 15.
In the 2018-2019 season, coach Gary Blair said she hit the high point of her career.
“The shots she hit last year against Marquette,” Blair said. “Shambria hit the three, and that sent us to the Sweet Sixteen.”
During the 2019-2020 season, she started in all 30 games. She led the team in assists with 150, in total minutes with 1,009 and in minutes per game with 33.6. She scored in double figures in back-to-back games against Missouri and Tennessee.
Blair said he is proud of the player Washington became, and is happy for her and her success.
“Shambria really blossomed into the player we thought she’d be. I think she had a good year here,” Blair said. “She was always ready. She never missed a ball game for me as far as I’m concerned… I’m happy for her.”
Now that her collegiate career is complete, Blair said he wants to see her stay involved in the sport.
“Hopefully she goes into coaching,” Blair said.
Washington said COVID-19 could actually have a positive impact on the team for next year because it will be a new beginning.
“I think that the team will be a very special one next year, this COVID-19 epidemic is like having a fresh start,” Washington said. “It not only gives everyone a chance to really realize that every single day matters but it gives you a sense of appreciation to be a part of the Aggies women’s basketball team for next year.”
