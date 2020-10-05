Embarking on a new semester, the Texas A&M wakeboarding club has been challenged with restrictions that have altered its season.
The team, which practices at the Barracks, has had to tweak its old rituals and conform to the new norms of social distancing and mask wearing. Despite these guidelines, the team still manages to get out on the water and devote time to practicing.
Club President Quint Pincelli said in order to comply with university and CDC guidelines, the team has implemented major changes to its practices.
“In previous semesters we might go out on the boat around three or four times a week, but this semester we are really limited to only once or twice a week, max,” Pincelli said.
The team also has to monitor contact between the members of the groups, called cohorts, Pincelli said.
Social distancing and gathering limitations have also forced the team to restructure practices and assign players to groups of eight or nine, vice president Tyler Hahn said.
The different cohorts will be assigned days to be out on the water, which has allowed everyone an opportunity to practice each week.
“We have specific spots where people sit on the boat and do rotations while someone is in the water,” Pincelli said.
Hahn said the team is very social and values the friendships formed while in the club.
“Everybody is super close. Great relationships and friendships come because of [the club],” Hahn said.
Regardless of guidelines, restricted practices and canceled events, the team is still remaining positive and plans to use this time to perfect their skills and grow where they can.
The team typically would compete once every fall at BSR in Waco, but sadly they had to succumb to restrictions that prevented them from participating.
In the meantime, the team has been practicing when they can to ensure a successful year.
“We are just thankful to ride in general,” Hansen said.
Not being able to compete has been saddening for the team, but with positive attitudes the team has been able to see these challenges as a learning opportunity according to Pincelli.
“We will treat this semester as a rebuilding semester and a way to focus on getting better,” Pincelli said.
Even though the team is working with strict guidelines, they hope to add to the list of being 2015 and 2018 national champions.
