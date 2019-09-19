With stories of Tate Martell and Justin Fields becoming a huge focus in the world of college football, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher loves a guy that keeps his head down and sticks with a program even if he’s not seeing the playing time he wants.
Sophomore running back Jacob Kibodi is one of those guys.
After only playing in two games last season, Kibodi took a redshirt and retained that year of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA’s redshirt rule implemented last season that says a player is eligible for a redshirt if they play in fewer than four games.
Kibodi got his first career start against Lamar last Saturday and garnered 45 yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown. The opportunity came for Kibodi following sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin’s season-ending hamstring injury against Clemson.
He said getting his first start in front of a home crowd was a dream come true.
“It’s everybody’s dream to start in the SEC; [that’s why] people come here,” Kibodi said. “It was definitely fun. The fans were crazy. It’s a good experience.”
Fisher said he chose Kibodi to fill the role of Corbin, along with freshman Isaiah Spiller, based on the sophomore’s performances in the spring game and fall camp.
“He had a really good camp,” Fisher said. “He was our No. 1 guy coming out off the bench. He’s caught the ball, ran the ball. He had 100 yards in camp; he had a couple good scrimmages.”
In his freshman season, Kibodi played in five games, accumulating 121 yards on 11 attempts and one touchdown. He had a breakout game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in which he posted 101 rushing yards.
As A&M hosts No. 8 Auburn in the Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday, Kibodi said playing the game at home gives the Aggies an advantage.
“It’s big,” Kibodi said. “I can’t wait to see what Kyle Field is talking about. I know the fans will be crazy. I’m excited.”
Though Auburn and its defense pose a tough challenge for the Aggies to open SEC play, Kibodi said he shares the same confidence as the rest of the team.
“Their front seven, shout out to them,” Kibodi said. “They’re good. But I believe in my team. I know what we can do.”
In addition to being a force for the run game, Kibodi is providing leadership to the young unit, junior quarterback Kellen Mond said.
“We have a lot of young guys and true freshmen,” Mond said. “I think he’s going to be someone who’s going to step up on the field.”
Fisher has been using sophomore defensive lineman Bobby Brown III to create running lanes for the running backs, which Kibodi said makes his job a lot easier.
“I love it,” Kibodi said. “Bobby gets in there and does a great job. [He] moves bodies and that’s what we need.”
Kibodi’s stat line may be short right now, but he said his performance against Lamar was a stepping stone to future success.
“I think it was okay,” Kibodi said. “There’s always room for improvement. You can always get better. I’m going to look at the film and get better.”
Though his time with the Aggies hasn’t gone exactly the way he had hoped, Kibodi said his faith has helped him stay positive, and he is now making the most of the opportunity he has been given.
“It’s been a crazy journey, but everything happens for a reason,” Kibodi said. “I believe in God’s timing. [I’ve been] just working hard, and now I have a chance to make the most of it.”
While he was waiting for his number to be called, Kibodi said it never crossed his mind to leave A&M.
“I’ve never been the type of person to just transfer or leave,” Kibodi said. “That’s just not who I was. I think God brought me here for a reason, so that’s why I stayed.”
