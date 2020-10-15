On a scale of 1-10, Texas A&M volleyball coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn rates her team a 15 for readiness to get back in front of the 12th Man.
The Aggies will open the season against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 17 and 18 in a home series at Reed Arena. The first game starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by the second game at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Last season, the Aggies went 23-8 overall and 13-5 in conference. The Tigers did not have as much luck and went 9-9 in conference and 15-13 overall.
Kuhn said the team is focused on maintaining high standards and strict discipline throughout the game while staying adaptable.
“That’s playing clean and executing our game plan,” Kuhn said. “That could change from the first time to the second time we play them. Back-to-back is going to be different, so I think our expectations are to still execute at a high level and to just play clean.”
One of the LSU offensive players A&M will have to look out for is junior outside hitter Whitney Foreman who posted seven aces and 193 kills during the 2019 season.
Leading the way for the A&M defense is libero/defensive specialist Taylor Voss. The junior had 209 digs last season as a sophomore and will be taking on a leadership role during this shortened season, which ends Nov. 14.
Voss said she is ready to help both sides of the ball.
“In the game, I’m just hoping to keep everyone stabilized and consistent,” Voss said, “Have a good first pass and make it easy for our setters and hitters to run their offense. Even if the game gets sped up, I like to keep everyone calm. We play really well when we’re having fun, and just bringing that spunk of life will only benefit us.”
The Aggies have added five freshmen to the roster. The new talent adds variety to the team, as most of them play different positions. Erica Lowery is a libero/defensive specialist; Madison Bowser and Hanna Larson are middle blockers; Melissa Walden is a setter and Claire Jeter is a middle blocker and opposite hitter.
Lowery said she wants to bring a lot of hustle and aggressiveness to the back row.
“I just want to be seen as someone who isn’t going to let the ball drop and who is going to go after everything,” Lowery said.
Junior middle blocker Mallory Talbert is someone to watch on the Maroon and White offense. Talbert posted an even 200 kills and six aces in the 2019 season.
When asked on a scale of 1-10 how ecstatic the team is to get back in Reed Arena, Kuhn said the team is at a 15.
“A 15 – is that possible?” Kuhn asked. “Beyond 10; they can’t wait to play.”
Kuhn said players were relieved when the schedule was finally announced because having a start date meant they were going to be able to play matches.
“They’re athletes, and they’re competitive, so they just can’t wait to get back on the court,” Kuhn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.