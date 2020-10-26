The Texas A&M men’s tennis team comes out of its weekend tournament against SEC opponents Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with heads high.
After competing in the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina, the Aggies looked promising, securing plenty of wins against their SEC competitors.
On Day 1 of the tournament on Friday, the Aggies took on the Georgia Bulldogs and came out with nine wins. They started off the day splitting their four doubles matches with Georgia, winning two of them. They would then earn three straight wins in single sets and ended with victories in seven of their 10 singles matches.
On Saturday, Day 2 of the tournament, the Aggies competed against the tournament hosts, the South Carolina Gamecocks. They rounded out the day securing six wins. Hady Habib and Kenner Taylor earned the first win of the day against the Gamecocks, winning the only doubles match of the four that partook. In the singles matches, the victories were split as each team won five of the ten matches.
During the third day in Columbia for the A&M men’s tennis team, the Aggies faced the Florida Gators, but things didn't go according to plan. The Sunday matches were cut short as the event was rained out. One singles match was completed while five others went unfinished due to the shortening of the tournament.
Despite it getting cut short, the tournament still announced individual champions. Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot earned the title of single’s champion going 2-0 across the first two days, as the Aggies continued their streak of winning single’s titles in tournaments, doing so at LSU and TCU. Vacherot’s teammates Hady Habib and Barnaby Smith also went 2-0 across singles matches. Event hosts South Carolina claimed the double’s champions.
