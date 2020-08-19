Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming teams had a total of eight personnel named to the U.S. National Team, USA Swimming announced on Wednesday.
Junior Shaine Casas, men’s head coach Jay Holmes, men’s associate head coach Jason Calanog, women’s head coach Steve Bultman, women’s associate head coach Tanica Jamison and former athletes Lisa Bratton, Bethany Galat and Breeja Larson earned the nominations to the national team.
Casas will compete in the 100 and 200 back and 200 IM. He qualified for all three events at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships.
A 12-time All-American for A&M, Bratton will also represent the U.S. in the 200 back after setting a World University Games record in the event with a time of 2:07.91.
This will be Galat’s fourth year with the national team as she will compete in the 100 and 200 breast. She qualified for the 100 breast at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Des Moines with a time of 1:07.13, and notched her 200 breast qualifying time of 2:21.84 at the 2019 Pan American Games.
Larson will also represent the U.S. in the 100 breast, which she qualified for at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships with a time of 1:06.78.
