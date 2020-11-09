The Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate took place in Athens, Ga., and the A&M women’s golf team finished in seventh out of 12 teams after Day 3.
Between Friday and Sunday, the A&M women’s golf team competed against 12 SEC teams and finished in seventh pace. They completed the weekend with a score of 882, trailing the invitational champion Auburn Tigers by 18 points.
By the end of Friday’s round, the Aggies went 11-over 299 as a team, good enough for ninth at the time. No one was hitting under par, but the team sported two in the top-20, Courtney Dow and Amber Park.
Saturday’s second round showed a little more success for the Aggies as they improved to 4-over 292 and moved from ninth to eighth as a team at the time. Dow impressed, hitting 3-under 69, being the only Aggie to hit under par for the day. This was good enough to move her up to fourth overall at the time, with Park still within the top-20.
The third day closed, rounding out the tournament. The Aggies improved once more, hitting 5-under 291. This was good for seventh place out of 12 at the end of the invitational. The Aggies collectively had their best outing of the fall going 299-292-291-882.
There was individual accomplishment as well, with two top-15 finishers. Dow shot par to finish in seventh place overall (74-69-73-216). This marked her 12th career top-10 finish and the best individual finish by the team this season. Park followed not far behind, tying for 13th (74-72-73-219), her 11th top-15 finish.
The Aggies had two other top 50 finishers, Brooke Tyree in 38th (75-78-72-225) and Ava Schwienteck in 45th (76-78-73-227). Stephanie Astrup finished out the group placing 55th (80-73-80-233).
This was the last team tournament for the fall season for the women’s golf team. They finished off 2020 with their best placing as a team all year, as well as their best individual finish of the year.
