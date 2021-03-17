For the fourth consecutive year, a Texas A&M women’s basketball player has been named to the Associated Press All-America team.
It was announced Wednesday that two Aggies will share this honor this year. Senior forward N’dea Jones and senior guard Aaliyah Wilson have been named Honorable Mention All-Americans and become the 19th and 20th All-Americans in program history.
Jones, a First Team All-SEC pick, is tattooed in the A&M history books as the Aggies’ all-time leader in double-doubles with 41 and in rebounds with 1,026. This season, she averages a double-double with 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
A Second Team All-SEC pick, Wilson is A&M’s most prolific perimeter defender this season and leads her team in points per game, steals and blocks. Both Wilson and Jones have started in every game this season for the Aggies.
A&M enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Mercado Region and will open the Round of 64 with a game against 15th seed Troy on Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.