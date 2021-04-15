After setting 18 program records during the 2020-2021 season, Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas became the first swimmer in program history to earn SEC Male Swimmer of the Year honors, the conference announced on Wednesday, April 14.
Casas was one of 12 swimmers and divers who earned recognition from the conference on Wednesday.
Senior diver Charlye Campbell was named Female Diver of the Year and also earned All-SEC First Team honors.
Including Casas, five members of the men’s team earned spots on the All-SEC First Team: junior Clayton Bobo, junior Kaloyan Bratanov, junior diver Kurtis Mathews and senior Mark Theall.
Freshman Chloe Stepanek was named to the All-SEC Second Team and All-Freshman Team lists.
Also earning spots on the All-SEC Second Team were women’s swimmers senior Taylor Pike, junior Aimee Wilson and men’s swimmers sophomore Jace Brown and senior Tanner Olson.
Diving coach Jay Lerew was named Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.
The women’s team ended the 2020-2021 season with a 14th place finish at the NCAA Championships, while the men’s team finished 10th.
