A year after Chennedy Carter made history as the highest-drafted Texas A&M women’s basketball player in program history, the Aggies have three players waiting to hear their name in this year’s WNBA Draft.
N’dea Jones
The forward from Lawrenceville, Ga., averaged 12.1 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game in her senior season to help lead the Aggies to their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance and their first SEC regular season championship.
Jones leaves Aggieland as the program’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,056 and also has a program-high 42 double-doubles in her career.
Here is where mock drafts have Jones landing in this year’s draft:
Mechelle Voechel, ESPN — Round 3, No. 31 to the Indiana Fever
Lines.com — Round 2, No. 21 to the Connecticut Sun
Ciera Johnson
After transferring from Louisville after her freshman year, Johnson quickly took on a major role with the Aggies, starting 92 consecutive games and ending her collegiate career as a member of A&M’s 1,000 career points club.
The center from Duncanville averaged 10.5 points per game in her senior season, finishing the year with 295 points, 213 rebounds, 29 assists, 29 steals and 23 blocks.
Here is where Johnson is projected to go in this year’s draft:
Mechelle Voechel, ESPN — Round 2, No. 24 to the Indiana Fever
Lines.com — Round 3, No. 27 to the Atlanta Dream
Aaliyah Wilson
Though her career at A&M was hindered by both an ACL injury her first year in Aggieland and the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson was a major piece in the Aggies’ lineup in the one full season she was able to play.
Wilson, a guard from Muskogee, Okla., started in every game of the 2020-2021 season and ended her senior year as the Aggies’ leading scorer with 356 points.
Here is where Wilson is projected to land in this year’s draft:
Mechelle Voechel, ESPN — Round 3, No. 28 to the Los Angeles Sparks
Lines.com — Round 3, No. 36 to the Las Vegas Aces
