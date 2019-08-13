Texas A&M true freshman tight end and projected starter Baylor Cupp will be out for the foreseeable future after breaking his left ankle in a scrimmage Tuesday in College Station.
The highly touted prospect has been projected as the successor to first-team All-American Jace Sternberger, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft after one season with the Aggies.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed that Cupp had been injured in the first scrimmage of fall camp following Tuesday’s practice and underwent a successful surgery, according to 247Sports.
"Baylor will be out for a while," Fisher said in the report from 247Sports. "He had surgery today. He had a plate put on his ankle and tibia on the lower part of his leg, so he'll be out for a little while. He just got rolled up on. That was the only major injury we had in the scrimmage."
The Brock, Texas native was listed as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2019 class and a major recruiting piece to A&M’s best recruiting class in school history.
