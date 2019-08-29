Texas A&M football is set to kick off the 2019 season against Texas State Thursday night at Kyle Field, marking the first test of a daunting schedule.
The success of head coach Jimbo Fisher’s second season in Aggieland will largely depend on whether quarterback Kellen Mond has turned the corner from a good signal caller to an elite one over the offseason.
Mond will have a great amount of support in meeting his expectations from week one. The majority of the receiving corps returns, with four of the top five producers returning in the flat. Wideout Quartney Davis will likely be his top target, with Camron Buckley, Jhamon Ausbon and Kendrick Rogers also providing quality playmaking.
The offensive line boasts significant experience and new talent, with 69 career starts returning and top freshman recruit Kenyon Green claiming the right guard spot. With the weapons and protection having a wealth of experience alongside Mond, it will be surprising if the production regresses.
A&M will look to develop a young defensive front and improve on a struggling secondary from 2018. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is the sole returner in the trenches, with Michael Clemons, Bobby Brown III and Tyree Johnson also looking to make a splash Thursday night.
“Our defensive line are absolute animals,” linebacker Anthony Hines III said. “I think you should expect them to dominate. I believe that we have the best defensive line in this conference.”
Hines, a sophomore, will make his first start since tearing his ACL a year ago. He’ll be joined by Buddy Johnson and outside linebacker Ikenna Okeke. After losing Tyrel Dodson and Otaro Alaka from last year, the young group has big shoes to fill.
“[Dodson and Alaka] taught me a lot,” Johnson said. “They taught me to just bring everything I got. Being vocal is one of [those things].”
Texas State is also looking to turn a corner with its program. Since 2015, the Bobcats have accumulated a 10-38 record, with their last winning season in 2014. Over the offseason, the program hired Jake Spavital to fill the head coaching position. Previously, he had a stint as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at A&M during the Kevin Sumlin era.
“It’s actually going to be a surreal moment for me because A&M was the place where I got the first opportunity to call plays,” Spavital said about returning to Kyle Field. “I was a young coach, learned a lot and grew up a lot. It’s just going to be a surreal moment for me to go back to the place where it really all started.”
For Texas State to get over the hump of losing seasons, it all starts with the quarterback. According to the depth chart, returning starter Tyler Vitt received the nod despite not winning a game under center a season ago.
“[Vitt] has made a lot of strides as a quarterback,” Spavital said. “We’re quarterback-heavy in our offense. We put a lot of games on the quarterback’s shoulders. He’s just been a guy that’s shown up to work every day and continues to get better.”
On the bright side for Spavital, the team returns 20 starters from 2018, with 12 of those being all-conference selections. Two notable inclusions are linebacker Bryan London II and offensive guard Aaron Brewer.
London has been integral for the Bobcat defense during his career in San Marcos. The senior recorded the most tackles on the team with 109 last year and was placed on the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski award watch lists in the preseason.
Brewer returns valuable experience up front, registering 35 starts and three all-conference selections since his freshman season. He will face the challenge of protecting a developing quarterback as well as mentoring a young offensive line throughout the season.
The Aggies will face off with Texas State Thursday, Aug. 29 at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
