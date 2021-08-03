The Texas A&M women’s golf program announced the 2021-2022 schedule on Monday, Aug. 2. The maroon and white are scheduled to tee up in four tournaments this fall, the first one slated for mid-September.
This season is the first with Gerrod Chadwell at the helm, the fifth head coach of A&M women’s golf. Chadwell was named to the position in June, along with Giovana Maymon as the Aggies’ assistant coach.
“The more we researched [coach Chadwell], the more we learned that his recruiting acumen and his commitment to providing a great atmosphere for his players are what really stands out,” A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork told 12thman.com. “His leadership style, character and energy set him apart, and to have a person of his caliber leading our program is a great honor. We are extremely confident that coach Chadwell is going to elevate our culture and turn Aggie women's golf into a national championship contender and winner."
This year’s schedule is as follows:
Sept. 13-14: Sam Golden Invitational
Sept. 25-27: Schooner Invitational
Oct. 17-18: Jim West Invitational
Oct. 25-27: The Ally
Feb. 22-27: The ICON
March 10-13: Clover Cup
March 18-20: Mountain View Collegiate
March 25-27: Liz Murphey
April 4-6: Silverado Showdown
April 12-17: SEC Championship
May 9-11: NCAA Regionals
May 20-25: National Championship
Two of the four fall tournaments will be held in-state, specifically in Denton and San Marcos for the Sam Golden and Jim West Invitationals, respectively. The first two tournaments are scheduled in September, with the final two in October.
The team will also travel to Norman, Okla. to compete in the Schooner Invitational and conclude the fall season in Starkville, Miss. The Ally will be the Aggies’ final tournament of the semester, held at Old Waverly Golf Club.
The spring semester will consist of five tournaments before postseason play begins. The maroon and white will compete at The ICON in February at the Golf Club of Houston, followed by a pair of tournaments in Arizona in March. The final two regular season tournaments are scheduled to be held in Athens, Ga. and Napa, Calif.
This year’s SEC Championship tournament will be held April 12-17 in Hoover, Ala. with the NCAA Regionals slated for May 9-11 and the National Championship May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
