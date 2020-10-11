Like many other club teams, Texas A&M women’s soccer saw its fall season postponed amid growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. There is still uncertainty surrounding the spring season, but the team is staying organized and prepared.
Since soccer is a sport with close contact between players, the team has had trouble creating a safe practice environment. They have made several adjustments to make practicing possible, such as lowering the number of weekly meetings, emphasizing individual drills and wearing masks.
“We’re preparing for a season in the spring, but we are still going week-by-week, getting more information as we go,” said center striker Arianna Owens.
Owens has been with the team since her freshman year. She has played a key role in the team’s growth on and off the field, as well as managing the club’s social media accounts.
“It’s been cool to see the growth that we’ve had,” Owens said. “People will see pictures of us during games and practices and want to come out.”
The team is also facing changes in coaching, with senior Joshua Korb taking over. He is a member of the A&M men’s club volleyball team and brother of the president of the women’s club soccer team, Madison Korb.
“He has done a really good job in keeping everything organized. Even though we’re not entirely sure what’s happening right now, he has done a good job making sure that we have a plan,” midfielder Angela Forthuber said.
In a normal season, the team faces many in-state teams such as Baylor, Texas State, TCU and SMU, as well as several out-of-state opponents. Last season, the Aggies came up short in qualifying for Regionals, but are confident they can bounce back this year if given the opportunity.
While the season being pushed back has created some obstacles, it has also given the team a chance to get in-sync and grow as a unit, Forthuber said.
“We’ve been able to spend a lot of time playing with each other and grow a stronger bond on the field,” Forthuber said. “We’d like to get together more off the field like last year, but right now it’s mostly practices and Zoom meetings.”
In a season with so many questions, Owens said the team wants to make sure to learn from the experience.
“We want to make sure to grow as a team through this,” Owens said. “These connections are not only important to us on the field, but to our lives in general, especially on such a big campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.