Nearly eight months after opting out of the 2020 season, Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon is inching closer to the 2021 NFL Draft every day.
Ausbon led the Aggies’ offense in catches in 2019 with 66 for 872 yards and five touchdowns. Although it seemed obvious he could have continued his success and possibly improved his draft stock in 2020, Ausbon said he is steadfast in his decision to opt out.
“At the time, I felt like it was the best decision that needed to happen,” Ausbon said. “I was frustrated because I’ve never not played football for a year. It was hard, but I grew. I understood patience and just learning how to be a pro.”
His talent was displayed early in his career at A&M, as he was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team for picking up 571 yards in the 2017 season. Ausbon said his confidence lies in himself rather than scouting reports or draft profiles.
“I am who I am,” Ausbon said. “I came in and played as a freshman. I’m a worker. If someone put a first-round grade on me, it wouldn’t make me more confident. My routes are going to get ran, the balls are going to get caught.”
But many draft profiles only mimic what Ausbon already knows about himself and what sets him apart. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, he’s not quite DK Metcalf. Nonetheless, Ausbon can be incredibly physical with his stature.
“I think the biggest thing going into this process is understanding what you can bring to the table,” Ausbon said. “What I bring to the table is a big, physical presence.”
While the Houston native knows what makes him unique, he’s not shy in admitting how he improves his game. Ausbon said Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, among others, are NFL talents he likes to emulate.
“I’ve been really honing in with Jarvis Landry,” Ausbon said. “I was training with him for a while. I don’t really see myself as [one particular player]; I take bits and pieces. I’m a real cerebral thinker, so I really appreciate when a receiver knows what he has going on.”
At A&M’s Pro Day on March 30, Ausbon ran a 4.71 second 40-yard dash along with a 33 inch vertical leap and a 6.91 second three cone drill.
Not ashamed about missing out on a potentially significant season for his draft stock, Ausbon said he feels his season away from the game helped him significantly improve as a player. Whether it be through footwork or studying the minds of NFL talents, he said these are factors you cannot hone during a strenuous football season.
“Numbers can only tell so much,” Ausbon said. “I definitely feel healthy. I feel intact. I feel mentally present. You can have 1,000 yards and it not be an incredible 1,000 yards. I don’t really focus on that.”
