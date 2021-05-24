Texas A&M graduate wide receiver Camron Buckley is transferring to Indiana as announced by the Hoosier’s program on Monday, May 24.
Buckley graduated from A&M in December and initially intended to return for the 2021 season. The Cedar Hill native suffered a knee injury in 2020’s fall camp and missed action for the season.
In his 2018 outing, Buckley posted 34 receptions for 474 yards. In addition, he caught 11 passes for 121 yards in 2019.
On April 28, 2021, Buckley announced his intent to transfer. Four weeks later, he has since found his new home in Indiana.
“Jerseys change up but the mission stays the same,” Buckley said in his announcement. “The show goes on, let’s work.”
