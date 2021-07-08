Volleyball schedule

The newly-released 2021 Texas A&M volleyball schedule gives spectators 14 opportunities to see the Aggies play at home in Reed Arena. 

 Photo by Aiden Shertzer

The 2021 Texas A&M volleyball schedule was released by head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn on Wednesday, July 7.

The upcoming season will follow the traditional scheduling format, unlike last season’s all-conference, dual-match schedule in response to COVID-19. The 2021 schedule includes 28 regular season matches, with 14 scheduled to play at Reed Arena.

Here’s a preview of the Aggies’ schedule:

Aug. 20 – Baylor (exhibition)

Aug. 27 – vs. Marquette

Aug. 28 – vs. Fairfield

Aug. 29 – vs. Hawai’i

Sept. 1 – at Cal Poly

Sept. 6 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Sept. 10 – Houston

Sept. 11 – Albany

Sept. 11 – UTSA

Sept. 17 – Texas

Sept. 22 – at Alabama

Sept. 26 – South Carolina

Oct. 2 – at Tennessee

Oct. 3 – at Tennessee

Oct. 7 – Georgia

Oct. 8 – Georgia

Oct. 13 – Ole Miss

Oct. 16 – at Florida

Oct. 23 – at Mississippi State

Oct. 24 – at Mississippi State

Nov. 4 – Auburn

Nov. 5 – Auburn

Nov. 13 – at Kentucky

Nov. 14 – at Kentucky

Nov. 17 – Arkansas

Nov. 24 – at LSU

Nov. 26 – Missouri

Nov. 27 – Missouri

The Aggies’ first appearance will be an exhibition match against Baylor on Friday, Aug. 20 at Reed Arena. The maroon and white will then travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for a tournament, facing a trio of opponents, including Marquette, Fairfield and Hawaii.

Before returning home, A&M will face Cal Poly on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in San Luis Obispo, California. The Aggies’ are scheduled to host their first official home match of the season on Monday, Sept. 6 against A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Texas A&M Invitational is slated for September 10-11. A&M will host Albany, Houston and UTSA for the two-day tournament at Reed Arena before concluding pre-conference play with matches against Texas State on the road and Texas at home.

A&M is set to begin its 10th season in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. The regular season will consist of 18 matches, including two-match series against Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri and Kentucky, the reigning national champions.

Matchups against South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Missouri will all be played at Reed Arena.

A&M concluded the 2020 season with an overall record of 9-9. In just a few weeks, the Aggies return to the court for new opportunities and a clean slate.

