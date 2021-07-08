The 2021 Texas A&M volleyball schedule was released by head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn on Wednesday, July 7.
The upcoming season will follow the traditional scheduling format, unlike last season’s all-conference, dual-match schedule in response to COVID-19. The 2021 schedule includes 28 regular season matches, with 14 scheduled to play at Reed Arena.
Here’s a preview of the Aggies’ schedule:
Aug. 20 – Baylor (exhibition)
Aug. 27 – vs. Marquette
Aug. 28 – vs. Fairfield
Aug. 29 – vs. Hawai’i
Sept. 1 – at Cal Poly
Sept. 6 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Sept. 10 – Houston
Sept. 11 – Albany
Sept. 11 – UTSA
Sept. 17 – Texas
Sept. 22 – at Alabama
Sept. 26 – South Carolina
Oct. 2 – at Tennessee
Oct. 3 – at Tennessee
Oct. 7 – Georgia
Oct. 8 – Georgia
Oct. 13 – Ole Miss
Oct. 16 – at Florida
Oct. 23 – at Mississippi State
Oct. 24 – at Mississippi State
Nov. 4 – Auburn
Nov. 5 – Auburn
Nov. 13 – at Kentucky
Nov. 14 – at Kentucky
Nov. 17 – Arkansas
Nov. 24 – at LSU
Nov. 26 – Missouri
Nov. 27 – Missouri
The Aggies’ first appearance will be an exhibition match against Baylor on Friday, Aug. 20 at Reed Arena. The maroon and white will then travel to Honolulu, Hawaii for a tournament, facing a trio of opponents, including Marquette, Fairfield and Hawaii.
Before returning home, A&M will face Cal Poly on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in San Luis Obispo, California. The Aggies’ are scheduled to host their first official home match of the season on Monday, Sept. 6 against A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Texas A&M Invitational is slated for September 10-11. A&M will host Albany, Houston and UTSA for the two-day tournament at Reed Arena before concluding pre-conference play with matches against Texas State on the road and Texas at home.
A&M is set to begin its 10th season in the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. The regular season will consist of 18 matches, including two-match series against Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri and Kentucky, the reigning national champions.
Matchups against South Carolina, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Missouri will all be played at Reed Arena.
A&M concluded the 2020 season with an overall record of 9-9. In just a few weeks, the Aggies return to the court for new opportunities and a clean slate.
