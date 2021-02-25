Texas A&M volleyball’s games against Kentucky have been postponed due to COVID-19 within A&M's program.
This is the second doubleheader the Aggies have had postponed as COVID-19 delayed their Feb. 5 and 6 matchups with Tennessee.
A&M coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn said this is just another way for the team to stay on their toes.
“We always talk about adapt and adjust, just like in a match,” Kuhn said. “It’s just like everyday is a match. We’re being tested and all those things. So then you adapt and adjust; and you train who you can, when you can.”
The makeup dates for the matchups are yet to be determined and according to the release, the opportunity to reschedule the matches will be evaluated.
Next on the Aggies’ slate is a doubleheader against Alabama on March 5 and 6 at 6 p.m. in Reed Arena.
