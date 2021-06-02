On Wednesday, June 2 the SEC announced that the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track teams earned 24 spots on the All conference teams. Additionally, junior Tyra Gittens was named the SEC field athlete of the year and freshman Athing Mu was named the SEC freshman runner of the year.
Gittens has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the long jump, high jump and heptathlon as she won the heptathlon and placed second in high jump and fourth in long jump at the SEC Championships.
Mu set five collegiate records throughout the indoor and outdoor track seasons and was named the 2021 USTFCCCA National Indoor Track Athlete of the Year. In the NCAA West Regional, Mu set the all-time collegiate record in the 400 meter and has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the event.
The list of athlete honors is as follows:
First Team All-SEC
Brandon Miller
Moitalel Mpoke
Deborah Acquah
Tyra Gittens
Athing Mu
Jaevin Reed
Tierra Robinson-Jones
Charokee Young
Second Team All-SEC
Devon Achane
Lance Broome
Bryce Deadmon
Devin Dixon
Omajuwa Etiwe
Ryan Martin
Emmanuel Yeboah
Lamara Distin
Newcomer All-SEC
Pole Vault: Zach Davis
Pole Vault: Michael Schmuhl
400m: Charokee Young
High Jump: Lamara Distin
Freshman All-SEC
200m: Devon Achane
800m: Brandon Miller
High Jump: Carter Bajoit
400m: Athing Mu
