On Wednesday, June 2 the SEC announced that the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track teams earned 24 spots on the All conference teams. Additionally, junior Tyra Gittens was named the SEC field athlete of the year and freshman Athing Mu was named the SEC freshman runner of the year.

Gittens has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the long jump, high jump and heptathlon as she won the heptathlon and placed second in high jump and fourth in long jump at the SEC Championships.

Mu set five collegiate records throughout the indoor and outdoor track seasons and was named the 2021 USTFCCCA National Indoor Track Athlete of the Year. In the NCAA West Regional, Mu set the all-time collegiate record in the 400 meter and has qualified for the NCAA Championships in the event.

The list of athlete honors is as follows:

First Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller

Moitalel Mpoke

Deborah Acquah

Tyra Gittens

Athing Mu

Jaevin Reed

Tierra Robinson-Jones

Charokee Young

Second Team All-SEC

Devon Achane

Lance Broome

Bryce Deadmon

Devin Dixon

Omajuwa Etiwe

Ryan Martin

Emmanuel Yeboah

Lamara Distin

Newcomer All-SEC

Pole Vault: Zach Davis

Pole Vault: Michael Schmuhl

400m: Charokee Young

High Jump: Lamara Distin

Freshman All-SEC

200m: Devon Achane

800m: Brandon Miller

High Jump: Carter Bajoit

400m: Athing Mu

