Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed on the road against Texas on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin. Although both teams accumulated multiple top finishes, neither were victorious in enemy territory.
The seventh-ranked men’s team fell to its top-ranked in-state rival 178-111 despite junior Shaine Casas’ three individual wins of the night. Casas finished first in the 100 and 200-meter back with times of 46.27 and 1:42.85 respectively, as well as the 200-meter IM, 1:44.87.
Casas also contributed to the Aggies’ second-place finish in the 200-meter medley relay, along with teammates senior Tanner Olson, sophomore Jace Brown and junior Kaloyan Bratanov.
Other Aggies that had a big day include sophomore Andres Puente and junior Clayton Bobo. Punte placed second in the 200-meter breast while Bobo placed second in the 50-meter free.
The women’s team also fell to Texas in what was its first dual meet of the season on the road. Despite the team’s 14 top-three finishes, the Aggies were outscored by the Longhorns, 170-125.
A&M senior Camryn Toney and freshman Emme Nelson both recorded a pair of second-place finishes against the eighth-ranked Longhorns. Toney placed in the 1,000 and 500-meter free while Nelson was successful in the 100 and 200-meter breast.
Freshman Chloe Stepanek earned a top-three finish in each of her events as well. Stepanek earned second place in the 200, 50 and 100-meter free.
Another highlight of the day was senior Jing Wen Quah’s win in the 200-meter fly with a time of 1:57.85, as well as top-three finishes in her other events. The seasoned veteran of the team helped the team place third in the 200-meter medley relay, as well boast top-three finishes in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter fly.
The remaining three top-three finishes include senior Kara Eisenmann’s pair of third-place finishes in the 100 and 200-meter back as well as the team’s 400-meter free relay win with a time of 3:33.39. A&M senior Mollie Wright, sophomore Ashley Conrad and freshmen Jade Hallum and Olivia Theall closed out the day with that top-finish.
The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be back in action next Friday, Nov. 6, as they host TCU at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station. The meet is set to begin at 5 p.m. and will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.