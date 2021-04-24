Texas A&M softball lost the second game of the weekend series against Mississippi State 8-1, lowering its overall record to 30-14 and 7-10 in SEC play.
Obtaining their first conference win of the season, Mississippi State started Game 2 in the bottom of the third with a homer from Jackie McKenna.
Representing the tying score, freshman Rylen Wiggins led the Aggies after drawing a walk and later advancing to second after a popup to the catcher. Junior Makinzy Herzog brought Wiggins home after hitting a double to the wall at centerfield.
Despite tying the game up, the Bulldogs snapped back in the bottom of the fifth putting four runs on the board. Three hitters were walked, allowing hit singles to bring their runners home.
Freshman Bre Warren went 2-of-3, leading the Aggies in hits for Game 2, but was consecutively left on base.
Senior pitcher Kayla Poynter, now 9-5, made her 13th start of the season, allowing only four hits and two runs during her four innings on the mound.
Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson wrapped up the game with a homer to center field, tallying a final score of 8-1.
The Aggies will seek a road series win Sunday with first pitch set for 1 p.m. in Starkville.
