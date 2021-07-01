Texas A&M soccer has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.
Last year, A&M concluded the 2020 season with a 12-4-1 overall record and made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies are looking to continue their success next year, in their challenging new schedule.
A&M head coach G Guerrieri said he is confident that his team will improve on its success from the previous year.
"This is a super challenging 2021 Aggie soccer schedule,” Guerrieri said. “But I wouldn’t have set up these games if I wasn’t completely confident in the abilities of our team that is fueled with such a young and talented roster of players.”
Here's a look at the Aggies' 2021 schedule:
Aug. 11 @ North Texas (Exhibition)
Aug. 14 BAYLOR (Exhibition)
Aug. 19 @ Florida State
Aug. 22 @ TCU
Aug. 28 CLEMSON
Sept. 3 SAM HOUSTON
Sept. 5 UTEP
Sept. 8 SOUTHERN
Sept. 12 @ Oklahoma State
Sept. 17 @ Kentucky*
Sept. 19 PEPPERDINE
Sept. 23 ARKANSAS*
Sept. 26 @ Auburn*
Oct. 1 TENNESSEE*
Oct. 7 @ LSU*
Oct. 10 OLE MISS*
Oct. 15 ALABAMA*
Oct. 21 @ Mississippi State*
Oct. 24 VANDERBILT*
Oct. 28 @ Missouri*
(* designates in-conference play games)
Of these opponents, nine finished in the Rating Percentage Index top 50 last year and 13 were ranked in the top 100. Additionally, six of the Aggies’ adversaries also advanced to the Sweet 16 in the most recent NCAA Tournament.
In 2020, A&M garnered its 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and advanced to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in program history.
“Starting the season with three of the top six ranked teams in the nation will be very difficult,” Guerrieri said. “And we follow that up with traditional NCAA Sweet 16-level teams like Oklahoma State and Pepperdine, as well as three mid-majors who are expected to compete for championships at the top of their leagues... We will learn what we do really well and what we will need to improve upon to defend our SEC regular-season title.”
The SEC Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 7 in Orange Beach, Alabama.
