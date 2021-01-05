After a Texas A&M football season marked by stellar offensive line play, one of the members of the Maroon Goons, senior left tackle Dan Moore Jr., has declared for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday.
Thank you 12th man...time to pursue my dream! pic.twitter.com/OPsZ30C5Yv— Dan Moore Jr. (@bigg_dan65) January 5, 2021
Moore played in 43 games for Aggies, starting in 36 outings, in his career which began in 2017. During his time at A&M, Moore became a prolific tackle, helping A&M’s 2020-2021 offensive line be named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award which is given to the country's best offensive line.
Throughout the 2020-2021 season, Moore and the rest of the offensive line unit only allowed seven sacks, including a streak of four games without a sack.
The Maroon Goons also made significant contributions to make A&M the SEC’s second best rushing offense with 205.6 yards per game and hold the SEC’s longest rushing yards per attempt.
Moore was additionally named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Aggies’ 48-3 victory over South Carolina and was named to the All-SEC Second Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.