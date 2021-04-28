After Texas A&M football’s No. 4 finish to the 2020 season, nine Aggies will be capitalizing on that success by entering the 2021 NFL Draft. Notable among the athletes entering the draft is four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond and four members of A&M’s Joe Moore finalist offensive line. While their time on Kyle Field has now come to a close, they’ll look toward new homes in one of the 32 NFL franchises.
QB Kellen Mond
While quarterback Kellen Mond has the skill and potential to become an NFL quarterback, he is not lined up to be a starter. Typically, those who get drafted in the first three rounds are bound to be NFL starters. That is not Mond — yet. Based on the fact that there are six quarterbacks expected to go in the first round, Mond could get a late second or third round pick. His record-shattering performance during his tenure as A&M’s starting quarterback, taking command of his Pro Day and winning the MVP of the Senior Bowl helped improve his draft stock. However, Mond will likely be riding the bench and learning to adjust to the NFL quarterback style for a year or two. Mond said during a Pro Day press conference he has liked the communication he has had with the Chicago Bears, and many individuals are speculating he could get drafted by Washington, whose current quarterback is Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is known for being a journeyman quarterback who has exceptional skill, but he also has a reputation for making some mistakes. It is possible that some teams will reach for Mond early, and some draft analysts have even predicted him going as early as midway through the second round.
Here’s where Mond is expected to land in this weekend’s draft:
- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports — Round 1, No. 18 to the Chicago Bears
- WalterFootball.com — Round 2, No. 46 to the New England Patriots
- Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports — Round 2, No. 51 to the Washington Football Team
- Pro Football Focus — Round 2, No. 54 to the Indianapolis Colts
- Rob Rang, Fox Sports — Round 3, No. 67 to the Houston Texans
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports — Round 3, No. 74 to the Washington Football Team
- Drafttek.com — Round 3, No. 74 to the Washington Football Team
- Matthew Voldovinos, Pro Football Network — Round 3, No. 90 to the Minnesota Vikings
- Chad Reuter, NFL Network — Round 4, No. 112 to the Detroit Lions
- Matt Miller, thedraftscout.com — Round 7, No. 216 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DT Bobby Brown III
An All SEC-First Team defensive tackle, Bobby Brown III has unique assets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Weighing in at 320 pounds and posting a 4.98 40-yard dash at Pro Day, Brown has the speed and size to instill fear in those who guard him. The Arlington native’s statsheet at A&M demonstrates his progression as a player. Throughout his collegiate career, Brown garnered 57 total tackles and six total sacks, with five sacks and 22 total tackles earned in 2020. His trajectory as a player was shown to have a significant upside in regards to his improvement in rushing the pass over the most recent season. Many teams, such as the Dallas Cowboys, who haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996, are going to be rebuilding defensively. While Brown stated he has not personally heard from the Cowboys, he said during Pro Day this is not the case when it comes to teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he has a large frame, he is agile enough to slide past blockers or, alternatively, to use his strength to go through them. Brown can be a valuable asset to teams looking to add a strong presence in the trenches.
Here’s where experts predict Brown will go in this year’s draft:
- Pro Football Focus — Round 3, No. 90 to the Minnesota Vikings
- Rob Rang, Fox Sports — Round 3, No. 91 to the Cleveland Browns
- Matthew Voldovinos, Pro Football Network — Round 3, No. 91 to the Cleveland Browns
- Drafttek.com — Round 3, No. 96 to the Dallas Cowboys
- Chad Reuter, NFL Network — Round 4, No. 112 to the Philadelphia Eagles
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports — Round 5, No. 160 to the Arizona Cardinals
- Matt Miller, thedraftscout.com — Round 6, No. 183 to the Miami Dolphins
- WalterFootball.com — Round 7, No. 229 to the New Orleans Saints
OT Dan Moore Jr.
Offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. serves as a catalyst to NFL teams due to his positional versatility throughout the offensive line. Moore started his career at A&M as a guard and then switched to tackle. At tackle, the Beaumont native earned 2020 preseason accolades through the Outland Trophy Watch List and the Preseason Coaches’ All-SEC Third Team. Unlike A&M’s other draft-eligible offensive lineman, Moore is at a disadvantage being the only one among them who has only started for three years, instead of the full four. Yet, he has shown talent in his patience, athleticism and strength, which could justify drafting him earlier than others.
Here’s where mock drafts have Moore landing this weekend:
- WalterFootball.com — Round 2, No. 57 to the Los Angeles Rams
- Chad Reuter, NFL Network — Round 4, No. 138 to the Dallas Cowboys
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports — Round 5, No. 145 to the Jacksonville Jaguars
- Matt Miller, thedraftscout.com - Round 5, No. 153 to the Cleveland Browns
- Drafttek.com — Round 6, No. 209 to the Los Angeles Rams
LB Buddy Johnson
Linebacker Buddy Johnson’s 2020 season was a strong showing that proved his capability to lead a defense. A Butkus Award Semifinalist who led the Aggies in tackles for two consecutive seasons, Johnson can make a stellar inside linebacker backup with starting potential after some time on the bench. There have been some questions about his pass coverage abilities, but a pick-six and three pass breakups in his senior campaign work to quell any skepticism. Some draft analysts have predicted a fourth round pick up of Johnson; however, a strong senior day performance only built his stock as he ran the second fastest 40-yard dash at 4.50 among participating Aggies at A&M’s Pro Day on March 30.
Here are some predictions for Johnson this draft weekend:
- WalterFootball.com — Round 5, No. 157 to the Minnesota Vikings
- Chad Reuter, NFL Network — Round 7, No. 226 to the New York Jets
- Pro Football Focus — Round 7, No. 249 to the Jacksonville Jaguars
LB Anthony Hines III
During his tenure at A&M, linebacker Anthony Hines III logged 106 total tackles in 27 games played and three sacks, with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. However, NFL scouts do not have a lot of film on the Plano native, as he did not play in 2018 due to injury or in 2020 after opting out. What was clear in his two years in Kyle Field was his ability to cover ground. This was further demonstrated by his 40-yard dash time of 4.64 at A&M’s Pro Day. He weighed in at 225 pounds, which is on the lighter side of his position in the NFL. His lack of playing time with the Aggies make being picked up in the draft unlikely, but his speed and stats reflect on his value.
Here’s where experts predict Hines will land in this year’s draft:
- Matt Miller, thedraftscout.com — Round 6, No. 164 to the Houston Texans
- Drafttek.com — Round 7, No. 241 to the Los Angeles Chargers
OT Carson Green
In the week leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, A&M offensive tackle Carson Green has had communication with NFL teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants. A four-year starter at A&M who logged 48 total games played, Green’s work at right tackle was rewarded in 2020. He was named to the 2020 All-SEC Second Team and was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in October, following a win over Arkansas. Green weighs in at 320 pounds, accompanied by a height of 6-foot-6. Despite his size, the Southlake native still moves around the field with ease and has solid fundamentals. As a result, his size, experience as a four-year starter and relative agility allow him to stand out to scouts.
Here’s where Green is expected to land this weekend:
- WalterFootball.com — Round 6, No. 185 to the Los Angeles Chargers
- Drafttek.com — Round 7, No. 251 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Jhamon Ausbon
A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon excelled during his three years on the field but opted out of his senior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. In a few short days, it will be decided if that decision was worthwhile. The average height of an NFL wide receiver is about 6-foot-1. Ausbon matches up with that stature and exceeds it by one inch. The Houston native, who played high school football alongside Mond, used physicality to his advantage at A&M. Throughout his three years of play, Ausbon racked up 1,810 receiving yards, 872 of which were earned in 2019. In addition, he recorded eight receiving touchdowns, with five coming in 2019. Ausbon said what makes him unique as a receiver is that he has the ability to not only utilize his size and physical presence, but that he also understands the mental side of the game. The value of his work away from the field, in the eyes of NFL scouts, will soon be determined.
Here's where experts predict Ausbon will land this weekend:
- WalterFootball.com — Round 4, No. 136 to the Baltimore Ravens
C Ryan McCollum
The center serves and acts as the heart of an offensive line. A&M center Ryan McCollum assisted the Maroon Goons in their pursuit of the Joe Moore Award, landing the unit among the accolade’s finalists. However, McCollum also garnered notice for his individual performance as he was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. Additionally, McCollum logged a total of 43 games played and started in all 10 games of 2020. The Spring native could be a good fit for an outside zone run team and is known to be an intelligent player. McCollum lacks some agility but compensates with a high football IQ and leadership capabilities.
Here’s when McCollum could hear his name called this weekend:
- Drafttek.com — Round 6, No. 215 to the Tennessee Titans
OG Jared Hocker
A&M offensive guard Jared Hocker is a versatile prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft. The North Richland Hills native has played on both sides of the ball in his four-year collegiate career. From the end of the season to the draft, he has trained with Joe Staley, a former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman. Hocker has racked up a statsheet in the trenches, with 38 total games played and 10 starts at right guard in 2020. Hocker has some weaknesses in his game, most notable among them is occasionally letting linebackers through his grasp, but makes adjustments well and has the frame to be valuable for NFL teams.
Here’s where experts predict Hocker will land in the 2021 draft:
- WalterFootball.com — Round 7, No. 240 to the Philadelphia Eagles
