Texas A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker, a contributor to the group of Joe Moore Award finalist Maroon Goons, has been aggressive in his approach to the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.
Clocking in at 6-foot-6, weighing 327 pounds and owning a serious resume, Hocker only had one thing to prove at A&M’s Pro Day on March 30 — his athleticism.
“I'm a pretty big guy, so I want to make sure teams know that I can move well,” Hocker said.
And sure enough, Hocker proved he can move. The Fort Worth native ran a 5.33 second 40-yard dash and a 7.65 second three cone drill.
However, his departure from A&M wasn’t as easy as simply impressing some scouts. Due to COVID-19, the NCAA extended an extra year of eligibility to athletes. Hocker turned this offer down to head into the NFL Draft.
“It was definitely a process, [deciding] if I was going to come back or not,” Hocker said. “A lot of factors came into it. I graduated this past December. I just felt like it was the right decision overall. It sucks not being able to play in Kyle Field anymore. I miss it already, but I think I made the right decision.”
Since the end of the season, Hocker met with former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley through their shared agent to train.
“I think my agent set me up for success,” Hocker said. “I’m really excited that I chose where I did to train out in California. I think it has helped me a lot. [Staley] has also been an extreme help in this process. He’s really helped me sharpen my game since the season.”
The 2020 season for Hocker and the Maroon Goons was one of many merits. Playing an all-SEC schedule, A&M took on some of the top talent in the NCAA. Hocker and the rest of the offensive line's efforts contributed to a total of 450 yards against national champions Alabama.
“The SEC, it's the nicest conference in college football,” Hocker said. “You’re going up against tons of good talent. I think it's prepared me a great deal, and I’m looking forward to the next level.”
While the majority of Hocker’s life has been dominated by football, Hocker is still aware that playing the game professionally is a risk. While he has all the makings of NFL talent, he said his degree is his back-up plan.
“Football is my dream, and it’s always been my dream from a young age,” Hocker said. “If that doesn’t work, I’ll fall back on my degree and do something business-wise or something with my degree.”
