Junior deep snapper Connor Choate is the new 12th Man.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Texas A&M Football announced that Choate will wear the Aggies’ most coveted number for the 2021 season. Choate replaces the former 12th Man for the past two seasons, linebacker Braden White. Prior to White, now-Texans fullback Cullen Gillaspia had the coveted number for three seasons.
Choate said he will give the Aggies everything he has in his new role.
“What an honor to be chosen for the 12th man,” Choate tweeted. “For the first time in my life I am at a [loss] for words. I will give everything!”
During Choate’s freshman year, he played in all 13 games as the Aggies’ primary deep snapper and also earned the Special Teams Newcomer Award at the annual team banquet. In the Coppell native’s 2020 season, he was named the Special Teams MVP after playing in all 10 games as the team’s primary deep snapper.
A&M’s 12th Man tradition dates back to 1922, when E. King Gill was called down from the stands to suit up for the Aggies in case the then-injury-riddled A&M needed him to take the field.
The tradition has since evolved to encompass the entire present and former student bodies, with Aggies standing throughout the entirety of every football game.
