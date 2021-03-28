After four consecutive days of competition in Greensboro, N.C., Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving made program history, finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships with a final score of 151 points.
During the first night of competitions, the 800 free relay team placed third after punching in a time of 6:10.79. The team consisting of junior Shaine Casas, senior Mark Theall and juniors Kaloyan Bratanov and Clayton Bobo will be returning to Aggieland with their school record-breaking relay.
Junior Shaine Casas again set the bar high for future swimmers earning A&M’s first individual NCAA title of the week. Placing second in the prelims, Casas outperformed his competitors clocking in at 1:39.53 for the 200 IM finals. Casas finished the night earning his first All-American honor of the week.
“We really do think he's pretty incredible with his versatility and being able to do the things that he does so well, so we are going to continue to push him because there is a whole lot more in that guy,” A&M coach Jay Holmes told 12thman.com.
Adding to his series of accolades, Casas earned his second individual championship after posting a time of 44.20 in the 100 back on day three.
“We are thrilled with the win. For him to get his second win here at the national championship meet is really awesome for him and for this program,” Holmes said.
Joining Casas in the finals, Theall competed in the 200 free placing 16th with a time of 1:33.57. His performance earned him his first All-American Honorable Mention honors.
On the final day of competition, Casas swam the second fastest time in program history for the 200 back clocking in at 1:35.75, Casas claimed first place and his third championship of the week.
Theall earned his second Honorable Mention All-American honors of the week after finishing the 100 free with a time of 42.62.
Not only does Casas hold nine individual school records, he will be leaving the championships breaking the pool record at the Greensboro Aquatic Center and becoming the fourth swimmer to take first in all three of his individual events since 2000.
The team will return to Aggieland matching their best team finish at the National Championships.
