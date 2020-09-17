The SEC released its 2020 preseason coaches all-SEC football team list on Thursday.
While Alabama had 11 athletes named, the most of any school in the conference, Texas A&M tied with LSU and Florida with eight representatives each. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players.
A&M junior defensive tackle Bobby Brown was selected to the first team. He appeared in all 13 games in his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Aggies selected to the second team list include tight end Jalen Wydermeyer, quarterback Kellen Mond, running back Isaiah Spiller and defensive back Demani Richardson.
Offensive linemen Dan Moore, Kenyon Green and Carson Green are among those recognized as third team players.
The SEC’s season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Aggies will host Vanderbilt, their first opponent of the 10-game, conference-only season, at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field.
